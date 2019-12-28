Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.30. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.52 and a 12 month high of C$73.64.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Dividend History for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tezos 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.64 Million
Tezos 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.64 Million
Dropil 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,675.00
Dropil 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,675.00
SINOVATE Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days
SINOVATE Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days
Content Value Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $288,660.00
Content Value Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $288,660.00
Swipe Price Reaches $1.10
Swipe Price Reaches $1.10
Molecular Future Reaches Market Cap of $75.53 Million
Molecular Future Reaches Market Cap of $75.53 Million


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report