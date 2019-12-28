Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.30. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.52 and a 12 month high of C$73.64.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.