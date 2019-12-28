Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NYSE ACP opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.21.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.