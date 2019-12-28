Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SCP opened at A$2.79 ($1.98) on Friday. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re has a 1 year low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

