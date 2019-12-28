Charter Hall Long WALE REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CLW opened at A$5.51 ($3.91) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.40. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a twelve month low of A$4.03 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

