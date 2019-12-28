The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 10th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.
About The India Fund
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.