Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Exantas Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exantas Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Exantas Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Exantas Capital stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Exantas Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.