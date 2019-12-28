SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 661,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.