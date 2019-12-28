Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.56 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

