Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 176.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

