Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX CMA opened at A$3.01 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.91. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47.

In other news, insider Roger Dobson purchased 11,000 shares of Centuria Metropolitan REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$32,450.00 ($23,014.18).

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

