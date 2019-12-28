Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 10th

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Beasley Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.