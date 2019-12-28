Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

