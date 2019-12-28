APA Group (ASX:APA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23

APA Group (ASX:APA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

APA opened at A$11.61 ($8.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58. APA Group has a twelve month low of A$8.39 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of A$11.85 ($8.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other APA Group news, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. Also, insider Peter Wasow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41).

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

