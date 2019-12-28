Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

