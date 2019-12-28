Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share
Centuria Metropolitan REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05
Centuria Metropolitan REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 10th
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 10th
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share
APA Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23
APA Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report