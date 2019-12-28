$2.71 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.74. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $321.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.87. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $241.72 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

