Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Insiders have sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock worth $396,557,958 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $147,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

