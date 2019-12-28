$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Several research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

