Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPCN opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.