Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBI. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.34. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $205,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 in the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

