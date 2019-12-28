USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $11,542.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013725 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00332591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003453 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,120 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.