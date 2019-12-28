Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 107,946 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

