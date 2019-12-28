Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $5.31. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $5.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

JLL opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,415,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,104,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 845,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

