$2.18 EPS Expected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. Humana posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $18.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.22.

HUM stock opened at $371.00 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $372.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

