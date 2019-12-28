Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.00. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

AYI opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 428.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

