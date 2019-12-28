Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46. Whirlpool reported earnings of $4.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $15.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Whirlpool stock opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

