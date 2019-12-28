USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $294.39 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $521.04 million and $294.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Korbit, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01744125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 521,349,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,452,725 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Crex24, Coinsuper, Hotbit, CoinEx, SouthXchange, OKEx, FCoin, Korbit, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.