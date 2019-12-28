USDK One Day Volume Reaches $36.78 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013617 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $36.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

