MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,054.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Kryptono, Bittrex and Coinsuper. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $28,054.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05868166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cashierest, Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Kryptono, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

