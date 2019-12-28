Brokerages Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE ZYXI opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. Zynex has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

