Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

NYSE AVB opened at $208.84 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

