Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

AAP opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.