Uni Select Inc (UNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. Uni Select has a one year low of C$9.65 and a one year high of C$20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $439.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni Select will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

