Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -18.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.