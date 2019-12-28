Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Ashford Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -18.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
AHT stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
