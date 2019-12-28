Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

VCX opened at A$2.61 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of A$2.42 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of A$2.72 ($1.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Uni Select Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st
Uni Select Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th
Vicinity Centres Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08
Vicinity Centres Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08
Medical Facilities Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Medical Facilities Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Rural Funds Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03
Rural Funds Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03
Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 10th
Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 10th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report