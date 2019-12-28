Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

VCX opened at A$2.61 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of A$2.42 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of A$2.72 ($1.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

