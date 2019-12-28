Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

