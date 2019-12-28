Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Rural Funds Group stock opened at A$1.94 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Rural Funds Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.42 ($1.72).

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

Dividend History for Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)

