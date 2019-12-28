Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Rural Funds Group stock opened at A$1.94 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Rural Funds Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.42 ($1.72).
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
