Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 10th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

DE opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.37.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

