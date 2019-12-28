Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $18.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.22.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

