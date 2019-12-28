Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of -27.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claes Bjork acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

