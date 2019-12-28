DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

