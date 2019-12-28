DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Uni Select Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st
Uni Select Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th
Vicinity Centres Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08
Vicinity Centres Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08
Medical Facilities Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Medical Facilities Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Rural Funds Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03
Rural Funds Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03
Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 10th
Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 10th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report