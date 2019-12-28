Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group has a payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pattern Energy Group to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 307.3%.
Shares of PEGI opened at $27.09 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.
Pattern Energy Group Company Profile
Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.
