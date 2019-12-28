Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group has a payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pattern Energy Group to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 307.3%.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of PEGI opened at $27.09 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.