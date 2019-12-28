Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Reef Casino Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

ASX:RCT opened at A$2.63 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58. Reef Casino Trust has a 52-week low of A$2.24 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of A$3.30 ($2.34).

Reef Casino Trust Company Profile

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

