Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Reef Casino Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
ASX:RCT opened at A$2.63 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58. Reef Casino Trust has a 52-week low of A$2.24 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of A$3.30 ($2.34).
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.