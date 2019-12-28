Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Axis Capital stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

