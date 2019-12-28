Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Care.com has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Care.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Care.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Care.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Care.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Care.com by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

