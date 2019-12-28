Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.78, approximately 647,339 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,609,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

