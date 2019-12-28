AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.51.

AFLAC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

