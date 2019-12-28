Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Up 5.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60, 453,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 309,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.99% and a negative net margin of 156.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

