Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Up 5.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60, 453,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 309,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
