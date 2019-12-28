Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Points International by 60.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Points International by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

