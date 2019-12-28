Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.55, approximately 126,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 104,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Points International Ltd. Short Interest Update
Points International Ltd. Short Interest Update
Akero Therapeutics Stock Price Up 5.3%
Akero Therapeutics Stock Price Up 5.3%
Patriot Transportation Holding Inc Short Interest Update
Patriot Transportation Holding Inc Short Interest Update
Ciner Resources LP Short Interest Update
Ciner Resources LP Short Interest Update
Correvio Pharma Corp Short Interest Update
Correvio Pharma Corp Short Interest Update
Opera Trading Up 5.3%
Opera Trading Up 5.3%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report