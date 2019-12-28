Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.55, approximately 126,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 104,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

