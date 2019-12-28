Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATI stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

